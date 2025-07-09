Inside The Cubs

Cubs Place Porter Hodge Back on Injured List With New Shoulder Ailment

The Chicago Cubs only just got back one of their young relievers from injury recently, and now he will head back to the injured list with a different issue.

Jeremy Trottier

Mar 18, 2023; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; A general view hats belonging to Chicago Cubs players in the dugout during the first inning during a spring training game against the San Fracisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium.
Mar 18, 2023; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; A general view hats belonging to Chicago Cubs players in the dugout during the first inning during a spring training game against the San Fracisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have had an exceptional 2025 season so far, and despite a few key injuries throughout the roster, they have managed to put themselves in an exceptional position heading into the rapidly approaching All-Star break.

Unfortunately, the pitching staff has taken quite a beating through this first half though, and despite a few players coming back recently off the injured list, there is still more to work through.

One of the players who came off that list was Porter Hodge after clearing himself of a left hip impingement.

More News: Cubs Exceeding Lofty Preseason Expectations With Stellar All-Around Production

The bad news is that after only just returning on June 24, he will now be heading back to the injured list with a completely separate ailment. This time, according to manager Craig Counsell on 670 The Score, it is a shoulder injury:

"I don't think it's anything major, but we're dealing with a little shoulder stuff -- we got to get it out of there and have him clear-headed."

More News: Cubs May Be Forced Pay Premium to Acquire Rival's Pitcher at Trade Deadline

In the same report, it was noted that Ethan Roberts will be the corresponding move at this time, who has already seen a few appearances at the MLB level this season and has accrued a 5.40 ERA with a 1.200 WHIP.

Hodge has been extremely unlucky with these setbacks and injuries throughout the past few weeks, and it seems as though he will be shut down for a little bit here to work through the new problem.

The good news is that he is still a young player at 24 years old, so hopefully he can clear himself of these few issues and continue to develop over the course of the second half of the year.

For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.

Published
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday

Home/News