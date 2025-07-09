Cubs Place Porter Hodge Back on Injured List With New Shoulder Ailment
The Chicago Cubs have had an exceptional 2025 season so far, and despite a few key injuries throughout the roster, they have managed to put themselves in an exceptional position heading into the rapidly approaching All-Star break.
Unfortunately, the pitching staff has taken quite a beating through this first half though, and despite a few players coming back recently off the injured list, there is still more to work through.
One of the players who came off that list was Porter Hodge after clearing himself of a left hip impingement.
The bad news is that after only just returning on June 24, he will now be heading back to the injured list with a completely separate ailment. This time, according to manager Craig Counsell on 670 The Score, it is a shoulder injury:
"I don't think it's anything major, but we're dealing with a little shoulder stuff -- we got to get it out of there and have him clear-headed."
In the same report, it was noted that Ethan Roberts will be the corresponding move at this time, who has already seen a few appearances at the MLB level this season and has accrued a 5.40 ERA with a 1.200 WHIP.
Hodge has been extremely unlucky with these setbacks and injuries throughout the past few weeks, and it seems as though he will be shut down for a little bit here to work through the new problem.
The good news is that he is still a young player at 24 years old, so hopefully he can clear himself of these few issues and continue to develop over the course of the second half of the year.
