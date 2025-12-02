Marquee Sports Network Layoffs Spark Worry About Cubs’ Offseason Spending

The Chicago Cubs head into the offseason without having landed a big name free agent in some time now, and fans are hoping this is the winter ownership breaks out the checkbook and spends some real money.

As Chicago's reputation for cost-cutting has continued to grow over the years, it will only take one signing to change that and make Tom Ricketts less of a target from Cubs fans angry at the lack of spending.

The latest news out of the organization's media branch, Marquee Sports Network, though, does not exactly inspire confidence that Chicago is ready to back up the brinks truck, and reality actually could be the complete opposite.

According to a story this week from Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times, Marquee has eliminated the positions of general manager Diane Penny as well as director of content Tony Andracki, in addition to others. More troubling than the layoffs is the fact that the network will not seek to replace them.

Marquee Sports Cuts Ties with Several Important Digital Media Figures

"In the interim, we will use Cubs and Sinclair resources to fill [Penny’s] role as we assess the future leadership needs of the network," Cubs president of business operations said in the Sun-Times article. "We’re continuing to prioritize live game broadcasts as the primary content on the network."

In an interesting nugget also revealed by Agrest, Cubs chief commercial officer Colin Faulkner is now going to be taking over the process of overseeing game coverage and production.

While on-air talent is not impacted, therefore the fans should not see the effects of any financial troubles Marquee may be having, it does not feel like the best sign for one of the organization's primary sources of revenue to be going through turmoil right before the time to spend most heavily.

Will Marquee's Problems Impact Cubs Offseason Plans?

Naturally, the narrative of Kyle Tucker's impending mega-deal has dominated the offseason, but the writing was really on the wall already going into the winter that he would not wind up back in Chicago.

While this would have enraged fans early in the 2025 season, Tucker's cold streak to end the year makes it an easier pill to swallow, but that also comes with the caveat of the Cubs making another splash.

With regards to Tucker, the more obvious plan always seemed to be relying on various prospects to step up and fill that role, but that does not solve the issue of needing pitching. A Chicago target came off the board when Dylan Cease signed a massive seven-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for over $200 million, an agreement the Cubs likely scoffed at.

It will not take a commitment of that level to at least satisfy fans this offseason, but if Marquee really is in financial trouble, it's the exact excuse Ricketts and company need to come up short once again.

The Wrigley faithful in Chicago will have to hope this is not the case, however things are not trending in a positive direction ahead of the winter meetings.