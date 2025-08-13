Inside The Cubs

Cubs Potential Postseason Path Revealed As MLB Releases Schedule

The Chicago Cubs are on a path to claim their first playoff berth since the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.  

Matthew Postins

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs are trying to set aside four years of failing to reach the National League playoffs by either winning the NL Central or claiming one of the league’s three wild card berths.

The Cubs aren’t there yet, though they have a healthy lead in the NL wild card race as they continue a series with the Toronto Blue Jays this week. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball released the initial postseason schedule, giving Chicago a glimpse into what their potential playoff path could be.

Assuming the Cubs end up as a wild card team, their seeding will determine whether they host the entire wild card series, which is best-of-three, or are on the road for all three games. A No. 4 seed would keep them at Wrigley Field while a No. 5 or No. 6 seed would put the Cubs on the road.

The wild card playoffs start on Sept. 30, two days after the regular season.

Wrigley Fiel
David Banks-Imagn Images

If Chicago manages to track down Milwaukee in the NL Central and claim the division title, it will still play in the wild card round if the Cubs are the No. 3 seed.

The Cubs not only need to win the division but finish as one of the top two seeded division winners to bypass the wild card round and host a divisional round series, which would start on Saturday, Oct. 4. That would be of great benefit to Chicago, as it would give it six days off before the opener.

The National League Championship Series will start on Monday, Oct. 13.

Whether Chicago is at home or on the road to start the series will depend on seeding. Should the Cubs advance to the World Series, the Fall Classic would start on Friday, Oct. 24, with Game 1 at the home stadium of the team with the better record in the regular season.

About Chicago Cubs in Playoffs

Chicago Cubs players congregate around home plate while wearing light blue jerseys and white batting helmets
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago ended its “Curse of the Billy Goat” when it won the World Series in 2016. It was the third title in franchise history, with the other two back in 1907 and 1908. After the 2016 title, the Cubs claimed a National League Central title in 2017, an NL wild card berth in 2018 and another NL Central title in 2020. Chicago has finished in second place in the division each of the last two years.

The Cubs have won 14 other NL pennants, aside from their three World Series titles — 1876, 1880, 1881, 1882, 1885, 1886, 1906, 1910, 1918, 1929, 1932, 1935, 1938 and 1945. The Cubs won the NL East Division crown in 1984 and 1989 and claimed additional NL wild card berths in 1998 and 2015.

MLB 2025 Postseason Schedule

Wild Card (best-of-three)

Tuesday, Sept. 30

ALWC A, Game 1

ALWC B, Game 1

NLWC A, Game 1

NLWC B, Game 1

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Wednesday, Oct. 1

ALWC A, Game 2

ALWC B, Game 2

NLWC A, Game 2

NLWC B, Game 2

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Thursday, Oct. 2

ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch sits in the dugout in a gray uniform and a blue hat
Jul 13, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Division Series

(best-of-five)

Saturday, Oct. 4

ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

NLDS A, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sunday, Oct. 5

ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Monday, Oct. 6

NLDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Tuesday, Oct. 7

ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 8

NLDS A, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 9

NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Friday, Oct. 10

ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga throws while wearing a gray uniform with Chicago on front and a blue hat
Aug 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

League Championship Series

(best-of-seven)

Sunday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Wednesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Friday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 4, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sunday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Carson Kelly swings a bat while wearing a white pinstriped uniform witha blue helmet
Jul 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Carson Kelly (15) hits a one run single against the Kansas City Royals during the third inningat Wrigley Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

World Series

(best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 24

Game 1 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 25

Game 2 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 27

Game 3, FOX/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Game 4, FOX/FOX Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FOX Deportes

Friday, Oct. 31

Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Nov. 1

Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs' Nico Hoerner Reveals Alarming Trend Behind 90% of His Instagram DMs

Cubs Struggling To Keep Pace With Historic Brewers Team In NL Central Race

Cubs’ Offseason Deal With Guardians Looking Costly

Pressure Mounts On Cubs Starter Ahead Of Playoffs And Looming Contract Decision

Published
Matthew Postins
MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

Home/News