Cubs Struggling To Keep Pace With Historic Brewers Team In NL Central Race
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Chicago Cubs were predicted by many people to be the runaway favorites in the National League Central.
Based on how the offseason went, it was easy to see why so many analysts and fans were high on the Cubs. They made the biggest splash, acquiring right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, while most of the NL Central lost talent in free agency or traded away key contributors.
For a large portion of the campaign, it certainly looked like those predictions would come to fruition and Chicago would return to the top of the division, taking home the title for the first time since 2020 and the first time in a 162-game campaign since 2017.
By mid-June, the Cubs had opened up a 6.5-game lead in the division and looked like they were going to run away with things. Their rivals weren’t showing many signs of remaining in the race at the time, let alone surpassing and running laps around a talented Chicago squad.
However, only two months later, and the script has been flipped on the Cubs. Instead of holding a 6.5-game lead, they are now six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who are looking to run away from Chicago in the NL Central race.
MORE: Cubs' Nico Hoerner Reveals Alarming Trend Behind 90% of His Instagram DMs
The Brewers currently have the best record in baseball at 74-44, catching fire and riding the positive momentum for some serious winning streaks. They have been especially hot since July, matching some impressive MLB history.
Milwaukee is currently riding a 10-game winning streak heading into their game on Aug. 12 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Coincidentally, the history they have matched was first accomplished by the 1978 Pirates.
Cubs are competing with historically streaky Brewers in NL Central
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, The Brewers are the first team since that Pittsburgh squad to record multiple 10+ game winning streaks in July or later in the same season. Their other streak lasted from July 6 through July 21 when they won 11 games in a row.
Milwaukee is also doing something that only one other team in NL Central history has accomplished. The 2001 St. Louis Cardinals are the only other franchise in division history to two winning streaks of 10+ games in the same campaign.
A key contributor on that team? A utility player who filled in at first base, third base and the outfield that would turn into one of the greatest sluggers of his generation: Albert Pujols.
Hall of Famer Jayson Stark of The Athletic shared that bit of history on X.
The Cubs certainly have their work cut out for them if they are going to chase down the Brewers and win the NL Central, potentially earning a bye into the NLDS and avoid having to play in the NLWC.
Chicago is currently holding the top wild card spot in the NL, but their sights have been set much higher than that all year. If they are to accomplish their goal of winning the division, their series against Milwaukee next week feels like a must-win.
After finishing a road trip with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cubs will return to Wrigley Field for three games against the Pirates before hosting the Brewers for five games, including a double-header, in a massive, season-defining series.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs’ Offseason Deal With Guardians Looking Costly
Pressure Mounts On Cubs Starter Ahead Of Playoffs And Looming Contract Decision