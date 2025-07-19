Cubs Promoting Exciting Young Infield Prospect to Double-A After Hot Start
The Chicago Cubs have made a major prospect decision this week in the midst of what has been an excellent campaign for one of the top names in the farm system.
According to MLB Pipeline, the Cubs promoted middle infielder Jefferson Rojas to Double-A after what has been a terrific season in High-A for the young 20-year-old.
The No. 3 prospect in the organization has played 67 games this year for High-A South Bend and slashed .278/.379/.472 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI while collecting 70 hits and providing very solid defense as well.
More News: Cubs Boss Jed Hoyer Says No Prospect Is Untouchable at Upcoming Trade Deadline
Projecting out as either a second baseman or shortstop, Rojas could realistically arrive to the big leagues at somee point next season if he continues to excel at the Double-A level.
He has been mentioned several times as a possible trade candidate however as Chicago gets set to approach the deadline with one of the most talent-rich farm systems in all of baseball.
More News: Cubs Sign Embattled Veteran Spencer Turnbull To Boost Pitching Staff
Whether Rojas winds up staying with the organization or being shipped off elsewhere as part of the goal to go for it right now, him being promoted is a significant development.
Both his trade value and his status as a prospect within the Cubs organization are starting to rise, and the next couple of weeks are going to be a key indicator as to just how high Chicago brass is on him.
Rojas will be mentioned over and over before July 31 in possible trade proposals, but if the Cubs keep him around, it's a very strong indicator that they believe he is a key part of the future.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.