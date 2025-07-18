Cubs Sign Embattled Veteran Spencer Turnbull To Boost Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs need pitching help, and it looks as though they are going to try a free agent veteran before making any trades.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post broke the news on Friday morning that the Cubs would be adding former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Spencer Turnbull.
Turnbull signed with the Toronto Blue Jays back in May, but he ended up making just three appearances before getting released in late June.
In those three appearances, he pitched 6.1 innings and gave up 12 hits and five runs. It is clear that something was off in his game, but it was a small sample size.
Possible more concerning, though, was that he had a 7.13 ERA over five starts in the minor leagues as well. Consistency has not been his calling card, but when he is on, he can be an elite addition to a pitching staff.
The 32-year-old made 17 appearances (seven starts) for the Phillies last season and put up a 2.65 ERA with a 1.049 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 54.1 innings of work.
The key to success for Turnbull seems to be getting his breaking balls to play well.
He had an elite slider in both 2021 and 2024, two campaigns in which he was great.
Chicago might not be able to rely on Turnbull to answer their issues before the trade deadline, but he could end up being a sneakily impactful signing if they can get him back on the right path, which they have been able to do with other arms.
