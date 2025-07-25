Cubs Release Positive Injury Updates on Pair of Important Pitchers
Jed Hoyer has repeatedly stated the Chicago Cubs are looking to add pitching.
Bullpen arms and a starting pitcher seems to be at the top of their priority list as they look to build a staff that can mirror the success their lineup has had.
But who is expected to return later this season could impact how aggressive the Cubs are going to be when it comes to adding pitching, and that's why this injury update the franchise provided was a notable one.
According to Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times, Jameson Taillon threw 47 pitches at Wrigley Field on Friday and Porter Hodge is set to join Triple-A Iowa where he'll pitch for them on Saturday.
Getting those two back drastically changes the outlook of this pitching staff.
Taillon, despite his 4.44 ERA and below-average ERA+ figure of 86, is an important piece of the puzzle, giving Chicago a proven starter to put behind Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd for the rest of the way.
He was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 4 with a right calf strain, but it appears like he's getting closer to making his return.
Hodge is an important part of the bullpen.
He's struggled this season with a 6.85 ERA across 26 outings, but that might have more to do with the injuries he's dealt with in 2025, with him hitting the IL for the first time in May because of a left oblique strain before his latest stint was caused by a right shoulder impingement.
Last year, the right-hander had a 1.88 ERA in 39 appearances, converting nine out of his 12 save opportunities.
If he's able to get back to that level, then the Cubs would be getting back a high-leverage reliever who has experience closing out games.
With that said, though, the impending returns of Taillon and Hodge shouldn't prevent Chicago from going after the pitching upgrades they've been eyeing.
But it's a good sign that two key pitchers are making strides to getting back on the Major League mound.
