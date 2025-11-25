Cubs Named Perfect Landing Spot For Former Cy Young Runner-Up

It was no secret that the Chicago Cubs had major struggles with the depth in their starting rotation in 2025. They lost Justin Steele early in the year to Tommy John surgery, and Shota Imanaga definitely did not look like the 15-3 pitcher from 2024, especially in the second half of the season.

If not for rookie sensation Cade Horton, who emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball after the trade deadline, they could have easily missed out on the playoffs, which is why management has been incredibly vocal about their focus on pitching this offseason.

The team has already locked down Imanaga, as he accepted their one-year $22.025M qualifying offer, and if he looks anything like he did before the second half of last season, then this was a good move. But Justin Steele will miss the beginning of the season, so the rotation needs another arm.

In a November 25 article on Bleacher Report, Zachary Rymer, has deemed a well-known pitcher the perfect fit for the Cubs: Dylan Cease from the San Diego Padres.

"Cubs starters only ranked 23rd in the league in rWAR this year, and they had a specific problem that really stands out in the modern game. They just couldn't strike batters out, as their collective 7.5 K/9 ranked 27th in MLB," said Rymer.

"Dylan Cease's ability to get batters to swing and miss is always part of his deal. He led all qualified starters with an 11.5 K/9 this year, right in line with his overall mark (11.3) for the last five seasons."

The Cubs' starting rotation is begging for a strikeout pitcher, and Cease could be the answer.

Cease's Career in the Majors

Cease was actually drafted by the Cubs back in 2016, but he never played for the team. Instead, he spent the majority of his time with their cross-town rivals, the White Sox, and since his debut back in 2019, he has posted five consecutive seasons with 214+ strikeouts.

Eventually, he landed with the Padres after a trade before the start of the 2024 season, and while he hasn't had career-best seasons, it is important to note that he had one of the worst defenses in baseball behind him. In his past two seasons with the Padres, he's averaged a 4.03 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, 220 strikeouts per year, and an opponents' batting average of .220.

Looking at Matthew Boyd and Imanaga, they both posted an ERA under 4.00 to complement Horton's 2.67, but it wasn't their average performance that was the problem.

When the pair was good, they were great. When the pair was bad, they were awful, which was on full display in the first two games of the ALDS as the Brewers lit them up and set the team back 2-0 in the series.

There are too many questions surrounding both Boyd and Imanaga, which is why management is trying to add depth to the rotation. The Cubs are looking to avoid being caught flat-footed again in 2026. Cease could be a good move for the team, and it will be interesting to see if they heavily pursue him.

