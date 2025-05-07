Cubs Should Have Seen Ryan Pressly Implosion Coming With Concerning Numbers
The Chicago Cubs dealt with some underwhelming bullpen performances during the 2024 season that derailed their success.
Despite overhauling the group and having nearly an entirely new group of relief pitchers in 2025, the same problems are plaguing them.
If the Cubs are going to be legitimate contenders in the National League, they have to find some help in the bullpen, especially players who can handle high-leverage situations at the end of games to protect a lead.
Veteran Ryan Pressly was acquired in the offseason from the Houston Astros to help address the issues.
After a few shaky appearances early in the season, he looked to have figure things out. On the surface, his production was excellent, not being charged with an earned run for 10 consecutive appearances, only having one run scored against him.
His ERA was down to 2.08, but there were some underlying and advanced stats that should have had people within the organization on high alert.
What Contributed to Ryan Pressly's Meltdown?
Pressly had a FIP of 4.93, which hinted that some of his success was backed by good luck. As shared by Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required), it was his diminishing stuff that should have been sounding the alarm.
The veteran had a Stuff+ score of 93, the kind of decline that is a much tougher obstacle for a reliever pitcher to overcome than a starting pitcher.
His drop can be attributed to a decrease in velocity and no longer having multiple pitches in his arsenal grading as an above-average offering.
“Pressly’s declining stuff — he’s lost velocity and ride on the four-seam, which has become more cutter-like, and his curve is his only remaining above-average pitch — will probably cost him the closer’s role sooner rather than later,” Sarris wrote.
The only closer who had a lower Stuff+ score than him is Luke Jackson of the Texas Rangers, who has eight saves and an 87 Stuff+. Jackson has had several implosions thus far in 2025, giving up 3+ runs in two appearances.
Pressly had avoided such meltdowns until Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants when he made history, but not the kind anyone wants to be tied to.
He is the only relief pitcher in MLB history to allow 8+ runs in a game, not record an out and take the loss since earned runs became an official stat in both the American League and National League in 1913.
Pressly gave up five hits, one walk and hit one batter while surrendering nine runs, eight of which were earned, skyrocketing his ERA to 7.62 on the season.
If it weren’t clear already, Chicago has a major need at the back end of the bullpen. Porter Hodge has the kind of profile seen with closers more regularly and could assume the role in the near future despite a recent hiccup of his own.
Expect the Cubs to be active between now and the trade deadline seeking out relief help so that their season doesn’t go awry.