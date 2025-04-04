Cubs Should Trade for Former NL Cy Young to Become World Series Contender
With the season underway for the Chicago Cubs, expectations are through the roof early on.
So far, the schedule has done no favors for the Cubs to begin the year. Chicago had to start their regular season in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then faced the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road.
Now, the campaign hasn’t started out as great as the franchise would have liked, but there is a lot of season to go and no need to panic.
However, when looking at the roster construction of the Cubs, this does feel like a team that is built to win now, especially considering they might just have one year with Kyle Tucker on the team.
Even though there have been a ton of contract extensions being handed out around baseball, it’s been quiet on that front with Tucker.
With that being said, if it is just a rental, Chicago must be thinking about ways to improve.
Even though the team has a strong duo at the top of their rotation with Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele, those two might not be enough to contend with the likes of the Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies.
If the Cubs truly want to become a World Series contender and not just a postseason team, they need another ace.
Since the team has done an excellent job in the trade market to improve, a pitcher that they should pursue is former National League Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcántara.
The former NL Cy Young has returned this year after missing time in recent years with Tommy John surgery.
At just 29 years old, and under team control through 2027, pursing the two-time All-Star could be a move not only to help this year, but in the future as well.
After missing the entire 2024 season, Alcántara has been off to a strong start for the Miami Marlins so far in 2025. This campaign, he has totaled a 1-0 record, a 3.72 ERA, and has 11 strikeouts in 9.2 innings of work.
Miami is certainly going to be careful with their ace returning from missing an entire year, but good production will only increase his trade value.
Even though Chicago has made a lot of blockbuster deals this winter, they still have a lot of young players that they could use to help facilitate a deal.
Due to his skill level and being on a team-friendly deal, the asking price for Alcántara will certainly be high.
However, if the Cubs want to become a true World Series contender, they should pursue a trade for him.