Newest Cubs Superstar Predicted To Join Elite Company on All-MLB Team
With the highly anticipated year starting up for the Chicago Cubs, the franchise will be looking to build some momentum in the coming weeks after a bit of a bumpy beginning.
The Cubs were behind the eight-ball to start the season, with the team having to travel to Japan to open up the year against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That type of travel early in the campaign is never easy, and it was coupled by Chicago being right back out West to restart the regular season against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Even though the club might not have gotten off to the scorching start that they would have liked, there is still plenty of time to get going.
Due to the strong offseason with multiple key additions to the team, the Cubs should be just fine.
Fortunately, they were able to add the caliber of player that many teams desire this offseason, and that is a true superstar. After winning 83 games in each of the last two seasons, Chicago will be hoping their newly acquired star was the missing piece of the puzzle.
Manny Randhawa of MLB.com recently predicted who will make the All-MLB team. For the Cubs, their new outfielder Kyle Tucker was predicted to be on the second team.
“Despite being limited to 78 games due to a right shin fracture last year, Tucker still hit 23 home runs with a .993 OPS. Now with the Cubs, he’s poised to continue putting up big numbers.”
Considering the talent that is in the outfield across the league right now, being predicted to make the All-MLB second team is a great honor.
Currently ahead of Tucker in the predictions was the reigning American League MVP, Aaron Judge. The player who just received the largest contract in baseball history. Juan Soto. Also, the ultra-talented Fernando Tatis Jr.
Even though those are some of the most recognizable names in the game, Tucker can hang with all of them.
Despite missing a lot of time in 2024, the left-hander still put together a strong overall campaign. Prior to the injury-shortened year, the slugger had totaled a WAR of at least 5.0 in the three previous seasons.
While he has had a ton of team success with the Houston Astros, the talented outfielder really felt overlooked prior to being traded.
Now, many consider him to be one of the best players in baseball, which his numbers certainly back up.
As the 28-year-old plays through the final year of his contract, expect big things from him with Chicago in 2025.