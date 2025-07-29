Cubs Should Try to Trade for Two Diamondbacks Starters Amid Reported Interest
The word around the Chicago Cubs as the page officially turns to trade deadline week is still similar to what it has been for the last several months.
According to just about every insider who is reporting on the deadline, Chicago is looking for help on the pitching staff.
It's also become clear that while they would love to land a reliever, they are still absolutely desperate for another starting rotation arm and are going to take steps this week in order to make that happen.
The market has always been the question there with more demand than supply, and the Cubs have been linked to just about every available or potentially available starter as the deadline has gotten closer.
More News: Former MLB Exec Pitches Cubs Blockbuster with Pirates to Address Pitching Woes
Now that it's actually the final days before July 31 though, things are going to have to play out one way or another.
In his Sunday column, baseball insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that Chicago is still expressing interest in both potential rental options from the Arizona Diamondbacks, and even revealed which option they may prefer.
"Teams that have been heavily scouting the Diamondbacks view Merrill Kelly as their best available pitcher ahead of Zac Gallen," Nightengale wrote. "Kelly, 36, has a career 2.25 ERA in four postseason starts. Each are free agents after the season, with the Cubs expressing interest as they scour the market for a starter."
Though Kelly is seen as ahead of Gallen, both are rentals and both have some serious playoff experience from Arizona's run to the World Series two years ago.
More News: Cubs 'Expressing Interest' in Pair of Diamondbacks Starting Pitchers
Kelly had a 2.25 ERA in four starts during the run while Gallen had a 4.54 ERA in six starts including a mark of 3.18 in two World Series starts.
The elder Kelly has also been much more effective this season, as the 36-year-old has a 3.22 ERA, 1.057 WHIP, 9-6 record and one of the best strikeout rates of his career.
Gallen meanwhile his struggled en route to a 5.58 ERA and 1.372 WHIP with the most home runs allowed in the National League.
Though the former All-Star may have higher upside at just 29 years old and less than a year removed from being seen as one of the best pitchers in the game, this is not a long-term move betting on Gallen eventually turning it around.
More News: Cubs Reportedly Willing to Include Top Prospect in Mitch Keller Blockbuster Deal
Both right-handers are free agents after this season, and this is solely a move to put the Cubs in the best possible position to win a championship this season.
Either Gallen or Kelly would provide a boost to this pitching staff and landing one of them would be much better than neither. Perhaps Chicago could even try to swing a deal for both if the price is right.
Given that Arizona is in clear selling mode and has no reason to hold onto either of them, being able to unload both in one trade may be in their best interest.
Whether this is complicated by the presence of Eugenio Suarez as well is worth asking, but there's no reason the Cubs should discount the possibility of both pitchers.
More News: Royals Former All-Star Named Best Fit for Cubs at MLB Trade Deadline
It may take more prospect capital than Chicago would like to part with if they were to land both pitchers, however a deal like that has the potential to take a weakness and make it into a strength before the stretch run.
Regardless of whether something comes together or not, Nightengale makes it very clear that the interest is there and being shown by the Cubs.
Time will tell if it results in a trade between the two sides.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.