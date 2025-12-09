What Michael Soroka's Diamondbacks Signing Means For The Cubs

While players without a contract for the 2026 season are looking for a new home, one more free agent is off the board. This time, it's one of the Chicago Cubs' own after a new deal was agreed upon at the MLB Winter Meetings.

After acquiring more starting pitching depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline last season, Michael Soroka joined the Cubs after starting the 2025 season with the Washington Nationals.

According to multiple outlets, including Theo DeRosa and Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Soroka is leaving Chicago and heading West, joining the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year deal.

News: Free agent pitcher Mike Soroka is in agreement with the Diamondbacks on a 1-year deal, pending a physical, sources tell me and @JeffPassan. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 8, 2025

Soroka will be pitching for his fifth MLB team next year. After starting his career with the Atlanta Braves, the native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, missed the entire 2021 and 2022 seasons due to injury.

The 28-year-old returned to the Braves in 2023 and then played for the Chicago White Sox in 2024. After signing a one-year deal with Washington, the Nationals sent Soroka to the Cubs for a pair of minor league players.

What this means for the Cubs going forward?

According to DeRosa and Gilbert, "The Diamondbacks had a team-record Opening Day payroll of around $195 million in 2025, and that is expected to go down in 2026." DeRosa and Gilbert also added that, "GM Mike Hazen has said he will still have enough resources to field a team that can contend for a postseason berth, and Arizona is open to trading its top prospects or perhaps second baseman Ketel Marte in order to fill holes in the rotation and bullpen."

This leaves the door open for Chicago to explore bringing in Zac Gallen, a Diamondbacks pitcher the Cubs have been linked to recently.

Losing Soroka after just a few months isn't a significant blow to Chicago's starting rotation. During his first start for the Cubs, Soroka left early with an injury and was placed on the 15-DL.

Between his two postseason appearances for Chicago this year, Soroka was tagged with five earned runs in less than two innings combined, and his 16.20 ERA in the 2025 MLB Playoffs did not help the Cubs' aspirations in returning to the first World Series since 2016.

The Cubs Cade Horton will return fully healthy by Opening Day. Shota Imanaga is coming back on a one-year qualifying offer, as well. Chicago will also see Justin Steele return to the mound in 2026, after suffering a season-ending injury early on in the year.

While the loss of Soroka is not make or break for the Cubs in 2026, it does add to their need to bring in another quality starter, in addition to someone for the bullpen. Chicago is expected to be active at the MLB Winter Meetings just like Arizona has been.

