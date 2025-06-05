Cubs Sign Experienced Right-Hander Jake Woodford to Bolster Staff Depth
The Chicago Cubs are signing an experienced veteran pitcher who could play a factor on the staff this season.
According to a report from Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Cubs have agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Jake Woodford. The 28-year-old is reporting to Triple-A Iowa and will start there tomorrow night.
Woodford has spent this season with the New York Yankees organization and just this week opted out of a minor league deal there. Over 10 appearances, including seven starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, Woodford has an ERA of 4.54 and WHIP of 1.563 with 39 strikeouts and 17 walks in 39.2 innings pitched.
Though he has not pitched in the Majors this season, Woodford has a fair bit of big league experience with 89 career appearances, including 25 starts after making his debut in 2020.
He owns a career MLB ERA of 4.88 and WHIP of 1.411, though he struggled mightily in 2024 with a 7.97 ERA across nine appearances for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.
The Cubs are very familiar with Woodford after he spent the first four years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, owning a 3.31 ERA and 3-1 record in 12 career appearances against Chicago.
Though he will have to prove it in Triple-A, this certainly feels like a move the Cubs made knowing Woodford can give them innings this season.
With the versatility to be used as both a spot starter and long reliever, Chicago now has another tool in the shed in Woodford.
When it comes to getting production from the staff good enough for them to win ballgames, depth is critical, and the right-hander brings just that.