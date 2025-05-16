Loss of Key Starter Has Chicago Cubs Pitching Staff Ranked Near Bottom of MLB
After jumping out to a commanding lead in the National League Central, the Chicago Cubs have come back down to earth over the last two weeks. Entering play on Friday, they hold a 25-19 record, the fifth-best mark in the National League and eighth-best in MLB, despite going only 4-6 over their last 10 games.
The change in months has seen the team's performance decline. In April, they played to a 15-9 record, while playing to just a 7-6 record in May. Much of that decline has come from less depth in the rotation due to an injury suffered early in the year.
While Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea have all performed at a high level, losing Justin Steele early in the year really put the back of the rotation in a bind, and increased the workload on a shaky bullpen. It has seen the Cubs' pitching staff as a whole rank 20th in MLB in a recent article from Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
Chicago Cubs Pitching Staff Ranks 20th in MLB
"Even though Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea each has a sub-3.00 ERA as a regular in the rotation," writes Miller, "the Cubs are leading the NL Central much more so in spite of their pitching than because of it. Losing Justin Steele just a few weeks into the campaign was a massive blow from which they are still recovering."
Injuries have been an issue for Steele throughout his tenure at the Major League level. In four seasons, he has qualified for the ERA title only once.
The lefty was not at the top of his game when he hit the injured list, either, but his last start of the year showed promise. After pitching to a 6.89 ERA across 15 2/3 innings in his first three starts, his fourth of the year, agains the Texas Rangers, saw Steele pitch seven scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 4.76.
While 4.76 still is not great, it was a sign of the veteran getting back on track and to how he is capable of performing, which is a top-tier second starter. Now, Boyd has carried the load in that role, and no one knows if his performance to this point is sustainable.
The weakened depth has seen the bullpen carry a larger workload as well, and they have largely faltered. Through 160 2/3 innings, the bullpen has posted a 4.59 ERA. That ERA ranks 22nd in MLB, while they have pitched the 10th-most innings.
Steele missing the rest of the year has proven to be a much bigger blow than it initially looked. The National League Central does still run through Chicago this year, but some moves for pitching at the trade deadline will be highly necessary.