Cubs Slugging Duo Among Least Clutch Players in Baseball This Season
The Chicago Cubs have one of the most prolific offenses in baseball this season, averaging 5.39 runs per game.
Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are averaging 5.64 runs per game, score more.
The Cubs can get the job done offensively in every facet. They can hit for contact or power and when they get on base, they are aggressive looking to steal bases.
Chicago doesn’t strike out a ton, and they are above the league average in walks drawn.
Everything is done well offensively with their star outfielder duo of center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Kyle Tucker leading the way.
Virtually everyone in the lineup has contributed to the team’s success, with rookie third baseman Matt Shaw having the only OPS+ not in triple-digits amongst players in the starting lineup.
However, there is one thing to keep an eye on moving forward, and that is shortstop Dansby Swanson and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki taking at-bats in clutch situations.
As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, they are amongst the least clutch performers in baseball thus far this season.
Swanson has produced a clutch score of -1.39, which is the fifth worst mark in the sport.
He has barely been league average at the plate this season with an OPS+ of 101 and a slash line of .237/.288/.418 with 14 home runs, 10 doubles, 39 RBI and seven stolen bases.
While his shortcomings at the plate are disappointing, he remains one of the best fielding shorstops in baseball, helping buoy his value.
Suzuki has been excellent, embracing his role change as strictly a hitter, not worrying about fielding.
He has a .262/.315/.546 slash line with 21 home runs, 19 doubles and two triples. His 67 RBI are the most in the NL, but like Swanson, he hasn’t come through in high-leverage situations.
Suzuki has recorded a clutch score of -1.20, which is seventh lowest in the MLB.
Chicago would love to see him improve when he is needed most, but it is hard to be too disappointed when a player is in the midst of a career campaign.
