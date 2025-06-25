Inside The Cubs

Cubs Should Aggressively Address Starting Pitching Need Ahead of Deadline

The Chicago Cubs need to add at least one starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Jed Hoyer President of the Chicago Cubs prepares to throw balls to fans before a game against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.
Apr 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Jed Hoyer President of the Chicago Cubs prepares to throw balls to fans before a game against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.

They possess a championship-caliber lineup, capable of scoring runs against even the strongest pitching staffs.

Anchoring that group is breakout center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has emerged as a National League All-Star and MVP candidate.

More News: Dominant Triple-A Outing by Forgotten Veteran Could Cause Cubs To Promote Him

Kyle Tucker, who was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade from the Houston Astros, is providing the team with everything they could have hoped for and more, setting the tone for his teammates, who are following suit.

Catcher Carson Kelly is having a career year, along with designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, as all of the positional players are getting in on the party.

All the Cubs are missing from being legitimate contenders in more people’s eyes is a little bit more starting pitching.

More News: Chicago Cubs Power Duo Reaches Mark Not Seen Since 2016 World Series Team

The loss of Justin Steele hurts and Shota Imanaga has been sidelined for a chunk of the campaign as well.

Veterans Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon have helped keep things afloat, and star prospect Cade Horton is coming into his own. But, the rest of the rotation, outside of Imanaga, has been shaky.

Adding a starting pitcher ahead of the deadline is imperative for Chicago.

More News: Chicago Cubs Still Set NL Central Pace Despite Midseason Rough Patch

The question is, how aggressive will ownership allow the front office to be?

After slashing payroll this winter, will Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins be given the leeway to add players to the mix ahead of the MLB trade deadline?

Depending on how much ownership is willing to spend will determine where in the market they go shopping.

More News: Chicago Cubs Star Catcher Praises Rookie Cade Horton’s MLB Progress

Adding a frontline starter such as Sandy Alcantara or Zac Gallen would drastically improve their World Series odds. Alcantara is a former NL Cy Young Award winner and Gallen has three top 10 finishes in his career.

If they shop in a lower tier, Zach Eflin of the Baltimore Orioles or Gallen’s rotation mate, Merrill Kelly, would both be nice additions.

They may not be aces, but adding one of those two alongside Imanaga, Boyd and Taillon would give the team some solid depth heading into the stretch run of the regular season with hopefully a deep postseason run to follow.

Of that quartet, Alcantara is the only one who isn’t an impending free agent, which will drastically impact the asking price in a return package.

For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News