Cubs 'Most Improved' Player Biggest Factor in Team's Offensive Success
The Chicago Cubs are one of the best teams in baseball and are leading the way in the National League Central.
They have had one of the most powerful offenses in the MLB all season, thanks to a balanced, fast attack from a lineup that does not have a clear blind spot.
According to FanGraphs, the Cubs rank in the top ten of every major category: average, OBP, OPS, runs, home runs, and stolen bases.
They have the third-best record in the National League, only behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Both have the makings of World Series contenders, just like the Cubs.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put out his list of "The Most Improved Player on Every MLB Roster in 2025" on Tuesday morning and marked Pete Crow-Armstrong as the player who has made the biggest stride.
"PCA hit just 10 home runs last season in 123 games played, almost always buried in the bottom third of Chicago's lineup," Miller wrote on Crow-Armstrong's 2024 campaign last year. "Suffice it to say, his becoming the first player to 20 HR and 20 SB this season was not on many bingo cards, but Crow-Armstrong has been arguably the top candidate for NL MVP to this point in the season, his OPS skyrocketing from .670 to .866 while continuing to provide extraordinary glovework in center."
Crow-Armstrong is slashing .273/.310/.567 with 21 home runs and 23 stolen bases, giving him a real argument as having the most dynamic pound-for-pound combination of power and speed in Major League Baseball. He recorded two doubles in Chicago's 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
The Cardinals are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers in second place behind the Cubs in the NL Central. Chicago and St. Louis will face each other three more times this week, and then will have another three-game set against each other starting July 4.
