Cubs Star Impressing Teammates with Communication Despite Language Barrier
Coming to America as an international player always has its challenges. Players are much better in Major League Baseball than in any other league, and often, international players don't speak English. The Chicago Cubs have found that out many times.
While many players who play in the league for an extended period of time often learn the language, it's a learning curve at first. It could also hurt some of them as they try to communicate and build relationships with their teammates.
Shota Imanaga has dealt with this challenge after coming over from Japan. On the field, Imanaga has adjusted better than anyone could've ever expected.
When he signed with the Cubs, there were concerns that his stuff wouldn't translate to Major League Baseball. In Japan, the left-handed starter had trouble keeping the ball in the yard. Given players in America hit home runs more than ever before, it was a warranted worry.
While Imanaga has allowed a few home runs, it hasn't been as big of an issue as it was expected to be. That's, in large part, a reason for his 3.08 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 137 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
If it weren't for Imanaga, there's no telling just how bad this campaign would be for Chicago. He's kept them afloat despite their struggles.
However, in addition to what he's done on the bump, he's impressed his teammates with much more. It's easy to see him pitch and love what he does, but as someone who's learning the English language, Imanaga has really tried his hardest to communicate with his teammates.
Justin Steele told Patrick Mooney of The Athletic about the growth he's seen from him, highlighting that Imanaga doesn't need his translator to have a conversation in some scenarios.
“He’s not leaning on Edwin to have a conversation with me in the dugout,” Cubs pitcher Justin Steele said. “He’s sitting there next to me, trying to talk to me, trying to pick my brain. I’m picking his brain. It’s very open and cordial. It’s not like I have to talk to Edwin in order to talk to him. He’s fully putting himself out there, which is really cool.”
Imanaga showed in his opening press conference that he was attempting to learn the language. While it isn't a must to pitch at this level, it goes to show how hard of a worker he is on and off the field.
The Cubs and the fan base are lucky to have someone of his caliber around, both as a player and person.