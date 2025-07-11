Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Become Fastest Player To Accomplish Impressive Feat
The Chicago Cubs wrapped up their series against the Minnesota Twins with a win, which helped them avoid being swept.
It has been a great season so far for the Cubs, and the series loss against the Twins was a rare thing for them so far this year.
Now, Chicago will be facing the New York Yankees in a massive series before the All-Star break.
So far this campaign, the Cubs have been led by arguably the best offense in baseball. While the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers might have scored more runs and have a higher OPS, Chicago is way ahead of both of them in terms of stolen bases, proving to be a more complete unit.
Being balanced in the lineup is the huge strength for the Cubs, not only in their approach at the plate, but how deep the batting order is.
In addition to the impressive depth and balance is impressive, there is a lot of star power as well.
Kyle Tucker was the major addition this past offseason, but one of their young prospects has emerged as a budding superstar.
After what was an up-and-down rookie year, Pete Crow-Armstrong has become one of the best outfielders in all of baseball in his sophomore season.
In 92 games played, he has slashed .271/.309/.560 with 25 home runs and 27 RBI. The 23-year-old has a real chance to become a 40/40 player this campaign, which would be a massive achievement.
Against the Twins, Crow-Armstrong had a fantastic game with two home runs and three RBI in the win.
The multi-home run game was his fifth of the season, which resulted in him being the quickest player to accomplish an impressive feat.
Being the fastest player in a year to have five multi-home run and multi-stolen base games is a great accomplishment for the young outfielder, and it goes to show how much he has improved.
Crow-Armstrong showed flashes of what he could be in the second half of last season, but there were a lot of bumps along the way. Chicago stuck with him despite his struggles at the plate in the 2024 campaign, and that patience has paid off.
Even though Shohei Ohtani is the massive favorite to win the NL MVP, Crow-Armstrong is definitely in the conversation.
At just 23 years old, the sky is the limit for the talented center fielder of the Cubs.
