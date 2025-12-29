Four Cubs Poised To Make Up Lost Kyle Tucker Production In 2026

The Chicago Cubs just had one of their best seasons in recent memory as they fought their way into the playoffs with a 92-win season. And even though the ball club came up short as they were sent home in the NLDS, there is plenty to be proud of.

However, the organization knows it cannot rely entirely on 2025's success in 2026, especially since its opening-day roster is unlikely to include 2x Silver Slugger Award winner Kyle Tucker.

Even though Tucker was ruthlessly criticized for an "off year," he still slashed .266/.377/.466 with 22 home runs while batting in 77 runs. He contributed significantly to the young team's achievements this season.

Kyle Tucker | David Banks-Imagn Images

There's a general consensus that top Cubs prospect Owen Caissie will be stepping into the outfield for his rookie season, but the team cannot rely on a first-year talent to replace the offensive powerhouse that Tucker is.

Instead, it will fall on the shoulders of multiple players, especially Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Busch and PCA had breakout seasons in 2025, and it's crucial they repeat that in 2026, as they've emerged as the new faces of the team.

Meanwhile, Hoerner and Shaw found their swings towards the end of the season and need to keep that ball rolling if the Cubs hope to fight their way back to the playoffs and retain top honors in their division.

Michael Busch | David Banks-Imagn Images

Busch and Crow-Armstrong's strong 2025

Their first baseman led the team in home runs (34) and OPS (.866). This was easily the strongest offensive showing of his career, and it's key that his bat continues to show up in 2026. The ballclub cannot afford to see Busch's bat be a one-time fluke, as his 90 RBI were the third-most on the team.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's second-half drop-off was disappointing, and it will make it difficult to know what will happen in 2026. His batting average dropped from .265 to .216 after the All-Star game, and his OPS dropped from .847 to .634. That said, if he puts up numbers as he did in the first half, he'll be key to the Cubs' offensive success without Tucker.

Hoerner and Shaw's second half

Nic Hoerner | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Nico Hoerner nearly hit .300 this year, which led the team during the regular season. He also led the team in the postseason as the lone player to hit over .300 (.419). His slugging percentage is one area he could improve on in 2026, as it was under .400 during the regular season but .548 in the playoffs, proving he is more than capable.

Matt Shaw struggled enough at the plate to start the year that their former first-round pick was on the trade block. But after the All-Star break, he had a more than respectable slash line of .258/.317/.522 to give him an OPS of .839. Eleven of his 13 home runs in 2025 came during this time, as well as 66% of his RBI.

And he simply kept getting better. In his final games of September, he batted .320 while slugging a .720 with the stakes of a playoff birth on the line.

Replacing Tucker won't fall on one player; it'll be a group effort, and if these four are ready to carry the workload for a full season, Tucker's presence won't be missed.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs’ Bullpen Outlook Could Depend On 1 Bounce-Back Candidate

Cubs Get Encouraging Update In Potential Edward Cabrera Chase

How Hunter Harvey Signing Could Shake Up The Cubs' Bullpen

Cubs Among 3 Finalists As Alex Bregman Market Takes Shape