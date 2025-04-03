Cubs Star Studded Outfield Duo Predicted to Reach MLB All-Star Game
There is a lot of pressure on the Chicago Cubs this season, as jobs could be on the line whether they make the playoffs or not.
To help the team advance to the postseason for the first time since the 2020 campaign, the front office made a huge splash in the offseason, acquiring right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
The price to acquire the three-time All-Star was not cheap. Third baseman Isaac Paredes, who was acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the deadline last year, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith were all packaged and sent to the Astros.
An impending free agent, Tucker is going to do everything in his power to stay healthy and put up as gaudy of numbers as possible so that he can maximize his earnings during the upcoming offseason.
Adding a fourth All-Star appearance to his resume would certainly help, and that is exactly what Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that he is going to.
In his way too early MLB All-Star rosters predictions, he believes the newest Chicago superstar is going to be a reserve outfielder for the National League team.
Tucker is well on his way to earning that berth, off to a scorching hot start to the regular season.
He has a slash line of .353/.450/.853 through 40 plate appearances with four home runs, five doubles, 11 RBI and nine runs scored. His OPS+ is currently a sky-high 259, as he is cementing his status as one of the best sluggers in the game.
In addition to his stellar production at the plate, Tucker is an excellent defensive player in right field. He already has one Gold Glove Award on his resume, making him a well-rounded worth the investment for whichever team is fortunate enough to land him in free agency.
The Cubs are certainly hoping they are that team and are able to retain him long-term.
It would set them up well for the future, especially with another All-Star caliber player next to him in the outfield in center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.
A first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the New York Mets, he was acquired by Chicago in exchange for shortstop Javier Baez and pitcher Trevor Williams in a trade in 2021.
He already possesses two elite traits in his skill set — his speed and defense. Those two attributes alone are enough to warrant him being in the starting lineup.
What will determine how high he ascends will be his production at the plate.
Reuter believes he will do enough to warrant All-Star consideration this year, predicting he will join Tucker as another outfield reserve for the NL All-Star Team in the Midsummer Classic.
Crow-Armstrong showed how big of an impact he could make with his bat in the second half of his rookie season and the Cubs would love to see that kind of production more consistently.
He has yet to find his stride at the plate, but he got off to a slow start in 2024 and eventually found his way, so he can certainly do it again in 2025.