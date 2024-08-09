Cubs Star Surprises Cardinals Legend With Amazing Retirement Gift
It's been nearly a year since Adam Wainwright threw his last MLB pitch, and he's still getting retirement gifts.
On Thursday, he received one of his best ones yet from Chicago Cubs All-Star Ian Happ. The present was so good that Wainwright posted a video of it to X (formerly Twitter).
The 42-year-old former ace faced the Cubs plenty of times during his 18-year MLB career (all with the St. Louis Cardinals) but often struggled against Happ, who had his number. In 39 plate appearances against Wainwright, Happ hit .389/.436/1.056 with seven home runs -- the most long balls Wainwright allowed to any player in his career.
Few opponents were sadder to see Wainwright retire than Happ, who showed his appreciation for Wainwright by sending him an incredible retirement gift.
Per Wainwright's video, he was surprised to find a package marked with the Cubs logo at his front door. The package included a handwritten note from Happ, which ended with the line "Eddie and I thought this would be a great challenge in retirement."
Wainwright discovered another handwritten letter inside as well, this one from iconic musician (and notorious Cubs fan) Eddie Vedder -- the pitcher's favorite rockstar. He congratulated the three-time All-Star on his retirement and said he wished Wainwright had played for Chicago.
The letters were just the tip of the iceberg. Inside was a songbook (Eddie Vedder Ukulele Songs) and a brand new Kamaka ukulele signed by the Pearl Jam legend himself.
Overjoyed, Wainwright said Vedder "just made me a Cubs fan for at least a few minutes." He thanked both Happ and Vedder for the incredible gesture, calling it "a very very special gift."
Now that Wainwright's retired, he has plenty of time on his hands to get good at the ukulele. Based on his reaction, it's clear that Happ knocked his retirement present out of the park.