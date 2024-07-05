Chicago Cubs Finally Bust Slump With Rare Home Run Feat
The Chicago Cubs celebrated the Fourth of July with plenty of fireworks, routing the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 to salvage the series finale at Wrigley Field.
After losing their last three games, the last-place Cubs responded with their best offensive showing in months, improving to 40-48. Their 10 runs were their most in a game since April 16 and just their third time all season in double digits. It was also more runs than they'd scored in their previous three games combined, producing their second-largest margin of victory this year.
Chicago crushed June's NL Pitcher of the Month Cristopher Sanchez, tagging him for seven runs on seven hits in four-plus innings and overcoming an early 2-0 deficit in the process. The club also banged out 12 hits, with every member of the starting lineup notching at least one except for Dansby Swanson.
The star of the show was Ian Happ, however, who erupted for a historic performance. The switch-hitter homered from both sides of the plate, becoming the first Cubs player since Victor Caratini in 2019 to do so. Happ is just one of seven players in franchise history to accomplish it, which he's now done twice in his career.
Happ paced Chicago by going 4-for-4 with a double, two homers and six RBI, falling a triple shy of the cycle. After singling his first time up, Happ put the Cubs on the board with his go-ahead three-run homer (batting right-handed) off Sanchez in the bottom of the fourth.
Happ came up the following inning and launched another three-run shot, this time left-handed against reliever Seranthony Dominguez, extending Chicago's lead to 8-2. The former All-Star capped his big day with a double in his final at-bat.
The home runs were Happ's first of June and marked his second multi-homer game of the season (first since May 26). The six RBI were a season-best as well, while the four hits matched his previous high this year. He's now up to 13 homers and 50 RBI on the season.
While the Cubs' offense has disappeared lately, Happ has done his best to keep it afloat. Over his last 18 games, he's smashed seven home runs with six doubles and 20 RBIs. Chicago has only seven wins during that span, but five of them came in a game where Happ homered.
Happ's done his best to carry the team for several weeks now. On Thursday, he finally had some help.