Cubs Top Prospect Expected to Miss Extended Time with Frustrating Injury
Coming into the year, the Chicago Cubs had expectations to not only be contending for a spot in the playoffs, but to win the NL Central for the first time since 2020.
They handed Craig Counsell the most lucrative contract for a manager in Major League Baseball history and did enough during the offseason where the roster looked like they could compete to accomplish these goals.
Early on, it felt like that would be the case.
The Cubs were surviving their multiple injuries and stood towards the top of the standings. They seemed poised to be in the playoff conversation throughout the year once they got healthy.
Instead, the wheels fell off and they are now viewed as a team who should be sellers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
How willing Jed Hoyer is to send out multiple players on this roster will be seen, but if that were to occur, it would give Chicago a great opportunity to see what some of their star prospects can do at the Major League level to close out the season.
One player who likely would have gotten an extended run is Alexander Canario.
Acquired by the Cubs in the Kris Bryant trade with the San Francisco Giants in 2021, the talented outfielder was ranked as Chicago's No. 18 overall prospect during 2022 and No. 11 the following year.
He's been impressive since coming to the organization, reaching Triple-A his first full season within their pipeline. That earned him a six-game stint in The Show last year, going 5-for-17 with a homer and six RBI during that span.
Canario was given a bit more time this season, appearing in 15 games and going 7-for-25 during this stint with another homer and two RBI, but he was sent back down to the minors on July 19.
Unfortunately, the talented youngster likely won't get another opportunity with the Cubs in 2024.
Canario was carted off the field during their affiliate's game on July 24, and now Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times says he has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain.
Typically those injuries take about six weeks to recover from, so that would sideline him for all of August and halfway through September if he recovers on a normal timeline.
It's a disappointing injury for Canario at this time since he was a prime candidate to get much more playing time with Chicago during the latter part of this year so he could showcase he should be part of this roster moving forward.