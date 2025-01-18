Cubs Uncharacteristically Named Top Suitor for Best Remaining Free Agent Reliever
The Chicago Cubs have been relatively quiet this winter after pulling off two trades; one that saw Kyle Tucker arrive via the Houston Astros and another that shipped Cody Bellinger off to the New York Yankees.
The Cubs payroll is down nearly $60 million from last year's MLB Opening Day and the team has swung and missed on a few players they really liked, namely Roki Sasaki.
In fact, Chicago's Jed Hoyer was vocal about his disappointment when speaking to ESPN.
"Disappointing. We put a lot of time and effort into it," said Hoyer. "1000's of man hours in presentations. I could not be more proud of the way we presented. That part went really well. Honored that we made it to the 8 teams he met with. Disappointed we didn't get a rose to get to the final 3."
But maybe the Cubs can still reel in one of the largest fish in the free agent pool. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Chicago has substantial interest in former Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres backend reliever Tanner Scott.
Widely considered one of, if not the best, bullpen arm on the market, Scott may command a multi-year deal north of $20 million a season according to some reports. It is especially uncharacteristic for the Cubs to entertain such a deal as they havent signed a relief pitcher to a seven-figure deal in almost half a decade.
But Scott could be the exception.
Last season, between the Marlins and Padres, Scott compiled a 1.75 ERA and 1.125 WHIP over 72.0 innings pitched in what was a career year. The left-hander has been solid for many seasons before 2024 and he rightly should command the largest deal on the relief pitching market.
However, there is always a caveat with relievers. Very few can remain at an elite level in the most volatile position in baseball. There is a reason why championship teams address the bullpen at the trade deadline. Performance can vary not just season-to-season but week-to-week and game-to-game.
Doling out a $20 million AAV contract to a relief pitcher is a risk and one that Chicago very rarely takes. It would be out of character but it would absolutely be the splash Cubs fans have been waiting on all winter.