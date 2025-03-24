Cubs Under Immense Pressure To Win To Avoid Worst-Case Scenario in Coming Months
The Chicago Cubs pulled off one of the biggest moves of the MLB offseason when they acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
One of the best position players in the game, the star right fielder is the exact kind of lineup anchor the franchise has been seeking. He produces at an MVP-caliber rate at the plate and is a strong defender in right field.
Acquiring him even though he is heading into the last year of team control is a worthwhile risk to take.
However, things could quickly turn sour for the franchise is they are unable to get the job done on the field.
There are a lot of people under pressure this season, as the front office duo of Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins are both in the final year of their respective contracts. Tucker will be a free agent as well and the chances of him agreeing to an extension are slim to none.
That creates a franchise-altering worst-case scenario for the Cubs to face in 2025; if they miss the playoffs and Tucker decides he wants to play elsewhere after the campaign.
“If so, there's tremendous pressure on the Cubs to justify their trade for Tucker before he has a chance to walk as a free agent at the end of the year. Picture the Yankees' 2024 experience with Juan Soto, but ideally with three more wins,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report when explaining his selection of the team’s worst-case scenario.
Coincidentally, Juan Soto is the closest comp to Tucker when it comes to a long-term deal.
He isn’t going to land a 15-year, $765 million contract, but whoever signs him to his next contract is going to have to pony up a lot of money, especially if he stays healthy in 2025 and produces at the same rate he has previously in his career.
The New York Yankees fell just short of the ultimate prize, winning the World Series, being defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Soto finished third in the MVP voting and was incredible during the postseason run but it wasn’t enough to convince him to stay long-term.
Chicago is facing a similar predicament with Tucker but isn’t viewed in the same class as the Yankees were with Soto.
They are going to regret not pushing their chips into the table more, inexplicably slashing payroll this winter after acquiring the three-time All-Star.
With the National League Central there for the taking, it was shocking to see how quiet the remainder of the winter was for the franchise.
The Cubs are looked at as the favorites in the division right now, but there isn’t much room for error with an 84-win season being projected.
One division rival getting hot or something not going Chicago’s way could result in a brutal worst-case scenario coming to realization.
It doesn’t help that Cam Smith, the top prospect traded to the Astros to get Tucker, has been playing at an incredibly high level in spring training.