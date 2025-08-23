Cubs vs Angels Preview (8/23/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers & How To Watch The Cubs Game Today
The Chicago Cubs enter the second game of their nine-game road trip looking to take advantage of under .500 teams and bolster their advantage in the NL wild card race.
The Cubs will face the Los Angeles Angels for the second straight night at 8:38 p.m. central time at Angel Stadium. Chicago opened the series by recalling Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa so he could start the opener of the series. In a corresponding move, Ryan Brasier was moved to the 15-day injured list.
After the Angels, the Cubs face the slumping Giants, followed by the moribund Rockies, as they attempt to trim their magic number to claim a wild card berth.
Here is the preview for Cubs vs Angels, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the Chicago Cubs game today.
How to Watch Cubs vs Angels
Game Day: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Game Time: 8:38 p.m. CT / 6:38 PT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KLAA 830, KWKW 1330 (Angels)
Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: TBA
The Cubs were TBA before Friday’s game and started Javier Assad after recalling him from Triple-A Iowa. Saturday’s projected starter, normally, would be right-hander Cade Horton.
Horton is nursing a blister on his pitching hand, which occurred during his last start on Monday against Milwaukee. Manager Craig Counsell has been optimistic that Horton will be able to pitch on Saturday. But it may be a game-time decision. If he starts, he will carry a 7-4 record with a 3.05 ERA into the contest, including a 4-2 record with a 1.51 ERA in his last seven games.
This could be why the Cubs went with Assad on Friday and held Ben Brown in reserve. Brown last pitched on Sunday for the Cubs and could be either a starter or handle a bulk innings role in the event Horton must leave early — unless the Cubs must use Brown on Friday.
Angels: RHP Victor Mederos (0-1, 5.54)
Mederos will be pitching in his fifth game this season and his third start when he faces the Cubs. Before this season he had pitched in just seven MLB games, all for the Angels but all in relief.
His two starts have come in August, and he has a 6.00 ERA in those two games, as he’s pitched in nine innings and allowed six earned runs. He’s also allowed 12 hits, two home runs, six walks and struck out six. Batters are hitting .333 against him and he has a 1.85 WHIP. Before he moved into the rotation he threw four innings of relief.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return Aug. 24): Amaya escaped serious injury after what looked like a gruesome collapse while trying to reach first base in a game last week. Amaya will likely need more than the 10-day minimum to return.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is playing catch and preparing to ramp up a throwing program.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier was moved to the IL to make room for Javier Assad to start on Friday.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
