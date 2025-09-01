Cubs vs Braves Preview (9/01/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, & How to Watch The Cubs Game Today
The Chicago Cubs are back at home this week for a six-game homestand that starts on Monday against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.
Chicago (78-58) comes back from its nine-game road trip with a 5-4 record. The Cubs swept the Los Angeles Angels to start the trip but were swept by the San Francisco Giants in the series after. Chicago failed to win its final series of the road trip, losing two out of three to the Colorado Rockies. But even after that, Chicago controls its own destiny when it comes to clinching an NL Wild Card berth.
After the Braves series ends, and an off day on Thursday, the Cubs will host the Washington Nationals for three games this weekend.
Here is the preview for Cubs vs Braves, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the CHicago Cubs game today.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves
Game Day: Monday, Sept. 1
Game Time: 3:05 p.m. CT / 4.05 p.m. ET
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Braves)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM (Braves)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Monday’s Probable Pitchers For Braves vs Cubs
Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23)
The 35-year-old is coming off a loss against San Francisco last week, one that saw him allow eight hits and six earned runs in 4.2 innings. He struck out two and walked two. He won the start before that against Milwaukee on Aug. 20, as he allowed three hits and two earned runs in 5.2 innings, with five walks and three strikeouts. In his last seven games he is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA.
Rea has claimed double-digit wins for the second straight season. There is still a chance that he could match his career high of 12 wins, set a year ago with the Brewers. He enters the game with 95 strikeouts and 40 walks in 132 innings.
Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.95)
The former All-MLB pitcher has not had his best season, his first since returning from UCL surgery that ended his 2024 season after two starts. He has lost his last three starts, including his most recent against Miami. But he went seven innings, allowing three hits and one earned run, with three strikeouts and two walks. He is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts.
Strider will start his 19th game on Monday, with 105 strikeouts and 38 walks in 96.1 innings. He’s a long way from his 2023 season, in which he went 20-5 with a 3.986 ERA with 281 strikeouts. His wins and strikeouts led baseball that season.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retractive to Aug. 25, eligible to return Sept. 9): Taillon is expected to throw a high intensity bullpen on Monday.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka will throw a live batting practice on Tuesday in Chicago.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is ramping up baseball activities in Arizona. The Cubs still believe he can return before the end of the season.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier will throw a live batting practice on Tuesday in Chicago.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
Cubs vs Rockies Game Highlights
Game 1
Game 2
Game 3
The Latest Chicago Cubs News