Cubs vs Brewers Preview (8/20/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, & How to Watch The Cubs Game Today
Now that the Chicago Cubs finally have their doubleheader in with the Milwaukee Brewers, this unique five-game series can get back to normal.
The Cubs were supposed to play a doubleheader with the Brewers on Monday, but the second game of the doubleheader was rained out. So that game was pushed to Tuesday afternoon as part of a day-night doubleheader with the regularly scheduled evening game at Wrigley Field. The doubleheader was needed in the first place, because the Cubs and Brewers had a rainout in June.
Now, Chicago and Milwaukee had two games remaining as the Brewers try to put more distance between themselves and the Cubs, while Chicago does whatever it can to try and trim Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central in a desperate bid to try and make it a race.
Chicago got starting pitcher Jameson Taillon back from injury, as he started the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Here is the preview for Cubs vs Brewers, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the Chicago Cubs game today.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Game Day: Wednesday, Aug. 20
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WTMJ 620 (Brewers)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (9-5, 3.99)
The veteran right-hander continues to trend in the right direction for the Cubs, as he is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in his last seven starts, with 30 strikeouts and 12 walks in 36.2 innings. He took a no-decision in his last start against Pittsburgh five days ago, but he only gave up three hits and one earned run, while he struck out five and walked two.
If he gets through more than three innings on Wednesday, he will have thrown the second most innings in a single season for his career. He enters the contest having thrown 121.2 innings. He has struck out 90 and walked 33 in 25 games this season, with 21 of those being starts. He still has a chance to set a new career mark for wins in a season, which was 12 wins last season with Milwaukee.
Brewers: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 3.89)
The former second-round pick out of Crowder Junior College in Missouri has slowed a bit since his hot start after he was called up by the Brewers on June 12. This is also his second start since he was activated from the injured list on Aug. 15 after he suffered a left tibia contusion. In his last seven starts he is 3-1, but his ERA has swelled to 4.55 as he has struck out 45 and walked 13 in 29.2 innings.
In his first start off the injured list, he was unable to get out of the second inning against Cincinnati, as he gave up four hits and five earned runs along with three walks. He only struck out three. He has struck out 50 and walked 17 in 34.2 innings this season. The Cubs hope to jump on him early and often.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return Aug. 24): Amaya escaped serious injury after what looked like a gruesome collapse while trying to reach first base in a game last week.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is playing catch and preparing to ramp up a throwing program.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
