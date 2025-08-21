Cubs vs Brewers Preview (8/21/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, & How to Watch The Cubs Game Today
Playing five games in four days is never ideal, but the Chicago Cubs will reach the end of their five-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at Wrigley Field.
With the Cubs trying to get their top slugger, Kyle Tucker, out of a slump, Chicago leaves after Thursday’s game for a nine-game, three-city road trip that takes them to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco to face the Giants and Denver to face the Colorado Rockies.
Chicago won’t be back at Wrigley until Sept. 1 when they host the Atlanta Braves.
Here is the preview for Brewers vs Cubs, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the Chicago Cubs game today.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Game Day: Thursday, Aug. 21
Game Time: 1:20 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers); MLB Network (out-of-market audience only)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WTMJ 620 (Brewers)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Thursday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (8-5, 3.06)
Imanaga remains, perhaps, the wisest investment the Cubs have made in free agency in the past two seasons. The franchise should be lucky that he was such a fan in his native Japan. It gave president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer a leg up in negotiations and has given the franchise a true left-handed ace.
He is 0-1 in his last three games, but in his last seven games he is 3-2 with a 3.43 ERA in 42 innings, with 43 strikeouts and four walks. He has given Chicago at least six innings in each of his last three starts, including seven quality innings in his last outing against Pittsburgh, which was a no-decision.
Brewers: RHP Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.48)
Milwaukee acquired Priester in a trade earlier this year with Boston. The Red Sox shipped him west for center fielder Yophery Rodriguez, a player to be named later and a draft pick. The Brewers have gotten the better end of the bargain. His is one of the reasons why the Brewers have been red-hot in August.
He is 5-0 with a 3.27 ERA in his last seven starts, with 35 strikeouts and 10 walks in 41.1 innings. Yet, there is a reason for the Brewers to be concerned. He has allowed 16 hits and eight earned runs in his last two games, neither of which were quality starts and led to no-decisions. He is well past his career-high for starts in a season (18) and his workload bears monitoring from now until the rest of the season.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return Aug. 24): Amaya escaped serious injury after what looked like a gruesome collapse while trying to reach first base in a game last week.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is playing catch and preparing to ramp up a throwing program.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
