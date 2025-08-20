Cubs Star Prospect Owen Caissie Gets Glowing Review From Archrival Manager
There isn't a lot of love lost between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
While historically the St. Louis Cardinals have been viewed as the Cubs' archrivals, it's hard for the Chicago fanbase not to have a bit of venom for the Brewers based on what they have done the past few years, winning four out of the last seven NL Central titles including two in a row and three out of the last four.
Now, Milwaukee looks well on their way to winning their third consecutive divisional crown after the Cubs began the season appearing like one of the best teams in the entire league before faltering as the Brewers have gotten red-hot.
Chicago won't go down without trying, though, and despite being seven games out of first place, the upcoming two games they have in their current set against Milwaukee could go a long way in determining the NL Central race if the Cubs are able to win both.
If what happened in the first three contests are any indication, then Chicago should be feeling good about their chances to win the next two. They won both legs of the doubleheader on Tuesday in hard-fought games, sparked by the latest star prospect to be called up to their big league roster: Owen Caissie.
Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Gives Glowing Praise About Caissie
Ranked No. 1 in Chicago's pipeline and No. 45 overall, the slugging outfielder has wasted little time making an impact on this team, almost producing an extra-base hit for his first-ever MLB at bat during his debut on Aug. 14, before finally getting it in the opener against Milwaukee on Aug. 18.
But the doubleheader on Tuesday was the coming out party for Caissie at the big league level, with him collecting his first career RBIs in the top of the first by hitting a two-run single, and then hitting his first MLB home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Cubs a 6-4 lead.
Then, in the second leg, the 23-year-old had his fingerprints all over the result of that 4-1 win, with him tying the game up in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single before he scored all the way from first base on a double by Michael Busch to give Chicago a 2-1 lead they didn't turn back from.
Count Brewers manager Pat Murphy among those who have been impressed by Caissie.
"It looks like he's a big-time prospect, 6-[foot]-12, and he's a redhead. There's not too many redheads in the big leagues who can't hit. Check it out. They don't bring redheads up here if they can't hit. Yeah, what a skilled player he is. A good-looking player," he said, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.
The Cubs have been looking for a spark to get them out of the current rut they are in. And based on what the rising star has done during his short tenure with the team, he could be the exact thing they have needed to get their season back on track.
