Cubs vs Giants Preview (8/26/25): Start Time, Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs’ west coast road trip is off to a terrific start as they prepare to open a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Oracle Park.
The Cubs were off on Monday after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels at the beginning of a three-city, nine-game road trip. After facing the Giants in a three-game set, Chicago will head to Denver for a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies that start on Friday. After that, the Cubs head home to host the Atlanta Braves.
Chicago has picked up some steam in the race to catch the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central race. The Cubs enter the week five games back. But they have a significant cushion in the NL Wild Card race, up 6.5 games on the first team out of the playoffs.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
Time: 8:45 p.m. CT / 6:45 p.m. PT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN (Giants)
Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
Cubs vs Gaints: Tuesday's Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (12-6, 2.61)
The lefty won his last start against Milwaukee, as he allowed six hits and four earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts in 5.1 innings. He’s pitching on extra rest, as that start came in a doubleheader last Tuesday at Wrigley Field. In his last 15 starts he is 8-4 with a 2.14 ERA, with 73 strikeouts and 18 walks in 92.2 innings, in the middle of which he made his first All-Star Game appearance.
Boyd is having a career season regardless of what happens from here. His 12 wins is a career best. He is unlikely to approach his career best in strikeouts — which was 238 in 2019 with Detroit — but he has 129 strikeouts in 148 innings. He’s allowing batters to hit just .227 against him with a 1.04 WHIP.
Giants: RHP Justin Verlander (1-10, 4.64)
The future Baseball Hall-of-Fame selection is having a hard time winning games this season, but at least he has that win in his last seven starts — 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA, with 32 strikeouts and 11 walks in 34 innings. In his last start against San Diego, he took the loss, giving up seven hits and seven earned runs in 4.1 innings. He struck out four and walked one.
He’s given San Francisco 110.2 innings and has struck out 99 batters against 37 walks. But, for the second straight season he’s allowing batters to hit at least .275 against him. In other words, he’s not the Verlander of old.
Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is running on a treadmill at the team’s facility in Arizona. Manager Craig Counsell hopes that Amaya could return by the end of the season.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is scheduled to throw off a mound in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier was moved to the IL to make room for Javier Assad to start on Friday.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
