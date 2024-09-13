Despite Odds, Chicago Cubs Confidence Not Wavering In Making Playoff Push
The Chicago Cubs aren’t living in a fantasy world.
They know the obstacles that lie ahead if they want to make a run at a Wild Card spot in the National League.
Their performance has improved on the field, as they are 75-71. They played .500 baseball against the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.
The odds are slim, somewhere between 1.4 and 3.4% to make a run depending on what industry number is looked at, but still, players remain confident in the team’s ability to play at a high level.
The players know the deal and will do everything in their power to improve their outlook.
“Math is math,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said, via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “But that doesn’t have any bearing on what we’re trying to accomplish today. Everyone is obviously aware of what needs to happen. We’re not silly. But that hasn’t once dictated our mentality going into each game.
“We’re here to win baseball games.”
The Cubs are nine games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. They are five games out of the final Wild Card spot, which is currently held by the New York Mets. The Atlanta Braves are also ahead of Chicago by four games.
As detailed by Mooney, even a torrid finish to the season won’t guarantee the Cubs a playoff spot.
“As an example, if the Cubs go 13-3 the rest of the way to finish 88-74 — and the Mets split their remaining 16 games to end with the same record and there’s no mind-blowing collapse by the teams in front of them — the Mets would play in October and the Cubs would go home,” he shared.
This is a group that will not be packing it in any time soon. As long as there remains a chance to advance, they will be giving 100% on the field.
While the mindset isn’t changing, they are aware of the math but are doing their best to pay it no mind.
“There’s no hiding that,” the team's second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “Of course, I’m looking to see if the Mets and Braves have won. Mathematically, it’s not in our control, right? We could win every game the rest of the year, and if they also win every game — like the Mets (seemingly) have — then you don’t go to the playoffs. Do we think we can do it? Yeah, we think we can continue to play really high-level baseball.”
High-level baseball is the minimum requirement from the Cubs over the last 16 games of the season. If they keep winning, maybe the NL East duo ahead of them feels the pressure and has a few slip-ups along the way.
A near-perfect performance will be needed by Chicago to have a chance.
The schedule is in their favor as the Philadelphia Phillies, who could have their playoff position wrapped up by the time they face off, are the only team over .500 left to play.