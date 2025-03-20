Did Chicago Cubs Rule 5 Draft Pick Do Enough To Secure Roster Spot Long-Term?
The 2025 MLB regular season did not get off to the start which the Chicago Cubs were hoping for.
They took part in the Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this week and were defeated in both games; losing 4-1 in the opener and then 6-3 in the second contest.
Their regular season will continue on Mar. 27 when they travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the domestic Opening Day.
One of the players who will be worth keeping an eye on once things really get going is infielder Gage Workman.
He didn’t get into either game in Japan, but his presence on the roster is worth watching because of his status as a Rule 5 Draft player.
Rule 5 picks cannot be optioned to the minor leagues. They need to stay on the roster of the team that selected them for the entire year or be placed on waivers. Once on waivers, another team could claim the player and take on the Rule 5 requirements.
If they go unclaimed, the player is offered back to the original team. In this case, it would be the Detroit Tigers.
There were opportunities for Workman to make an impression in spring given the injury to second baseman Nico Hoerner. At-bats and playing time would be up for grabs and he seized that opportunity.
Jordan Bastian of MLB.com selected him as the player who made the biggest impression this spring, a title he certainly earned.
“For now, he earned a seat on the plane to Japan for the Tokyo Series. That gives Chicago some more time to weigh his potential fit on the roster for the domestic opener and beyond,” Bastian wrote.
Workman was incredibly productive this spring with a .424/.474/.727 slash line, hitting three home runs and one double with 13 RBI across 38 plate appearances.
He did more than enough to earn a spot on the roster heading to Japan and it will be interesting to see how the team handles things moving forward with Hoerner expected to be able to play when their regular season resumes next week.
Given how well he performed during the exhibition season, the Cubs need to figure out a way to keep Workman on the roster and not have to offer him back to the Tigers.
He could function as a utility man off the bench given his experience playing shortstop, second base, third base and right field in the minor leagues.
At the very least, he has earned a chance to showcase his skills at the Major League level during the regular season.