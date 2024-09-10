Don't Count Out a Chicago Cubs, Anthony Rizzo Reunion This Offseason
Last week, the Chicago Cubs and their fan base were happy to welcome back former team superstar Anthony Rizzo. It was his first time playing at Wrigley Field since he was traded to the New York Yankees.
Fans clearly still love Rizzo the same way that he did when he was with the team. It was also very clear that Rizzo still has a lot of love for the Cubs.
As crazy as it may sound, could Chicago consider reuniting with Rizzo this offseason in free agency?
Rizzo has a club option on the 2025 season. It seems very likely that the Yankees will let him walk and not exercise that option. That would give Rizzo a chance to test the open market.
Right now, the Cubs have rookie Michael Busch at first base. That could take them out of the running for Rizzo. However, they could shuffle some things around to bring their longtime fan favorite back at first base.
Quite simply, Chicago could consider shifting Busch to the outfield and bringing Rizzo back at first base.
Looking at the lineup, adding an outfielder has been viewed as a very legitimate possibility. Instead of going out and adding an outfielder, could Busch play some outfield and Rizzo come in at first base?
The Cubs' front office is always looking for ways to increase fan excitement. Bringing Rizzo home would be the perfect move to improve in that area.
Obivously, the question becomes, would Rizzo really be a good pickup for Chicago?
During the 2024 season in New York, Rizzo has played in just 78 games. He has hit eight home runs to go along with 31 RBI, while batting .220/.284/.333. Just looking at the numbers, he wouldn't be a high impact addition.
However, a return to the Cubs could be exactly what he needs to get things going again. The amount of energy and emotion could be a big motivational factor.
While it doesn't seem like the best all-around fit, it could be an option depending on how the offseason goes. Jed Hoyer and the front office would have to at least consider the option if they feel that Busch could play in the outfield.
It may be a dream, but having Rizzo back in town would be an amazing thing to see. He has meant more to Chicago than most players and a return would be welcomed by everyone, likely including Rizzo.
A Rizzo return to Wrigley shouldn't be counted out. That being said, it also shouldn't be expected. It's simply a possibility that could make sense in the right circumstances.