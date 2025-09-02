Inside The Cubs

Elite Cubs Debut From Aaron Civale Shows Team Was Right To Change His Role

The Chicago Cubs changed the role of their new pitcher, and he delivered for them.

Brad Wakai

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
For the first half of the season, the Chicago Cubs appeared like a World Series favorite.

Owners of an elite offense that was getting production from up and down the lineup, the starting rotation was also performing well despite losing Justin Steele and the bullpen looked much improved compared to how they have performed the past couple of years.

But the team ran into a wall during the second half, with their once-comfortable division lead getting evaporated by the Milwaukee Brewers. And when it came time for the trade deadline, the decision makers didn't push all their chips into the center of the table, making fringe moves instead of adding a star or two.

However, as part of the last possible time Chicago could have made an outside upgrade to their roster by signing free agents or claiming players off of waivers, it seems like the Cubs have found themselves a new weapon by way of Aaron Civale.

Civale's Role Change To Reliever Gets Off To Great Start

Aaron Civale
Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 31, the right-handed veteran is now eligible to be on the Cubs' postseason roster. Depending on how he performs down the stretch, he could find himself pitching meaningful innings for his new team.

But it won't be as a starter. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported that Civale is going to pitch out of the bullpen for Chicago, a role that is new to him since all 135 of his previous major league appearances had come as a starting pitcher.

If how the 30-year-old performed in his reliever debut is any indication of how he's going to look in that new role, then the Cubs have added a huge part of their pitching staff for the remainder of the season and the playoffs.

During Chicago's Labor Day matchup against the Atlanta Braves, it looked like the Cubs were going to have a tough day at Wrigley Field. Starting pitcher Colin Rea allowed three runs in four innings pitched and reliever Taylor Rogers came on and gave up three runs in his lone inning. After five frames, Chicago was down 6-1.

And that's when they turned to Civale, seeing what he could do at that stage of the game. The right-hander was brilliant, going three up, three down in the top of the sixth inning where he fanned two batters to close out the frame. Sent out there for another inning, Civale struck out two more batters to mark four straight K's, putting together another three up, three down frame.

It wasn't until his third and final inning where he ran into trouble, hitting a batter with a pitch and allowing a single for his only hit of the outing. But he still got out of things without a run allowed, a stretch of three innings that gave the Cubs the chance to get back into the game and ultimately win.

Aaron Civale
Aug 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Aaron Civale (43) / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

That type of performance was important in the moment, but it's invaluable in the playoffs. Teams are always looking for long relievers who can pitch multiple innings and be effective. And based on Civale's debut coming out of the bullpen, he could fit that billing in October for Chicago.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

