Cubs Losing Star Free Agent Reliever To Braves Would Be Massive Blow

The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason as a prime candidate to upgrade their pitching, and most expect that to be the focus moving forward for the remainder of the winter.

Though signing Phil Maton to a two-year agreement was a huge development for the bullpen, Chicago's back end is far from a finished product as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer tries to field another competitive roster in 2026.

Part of putting that best possible roster out there sometimes involves keeping your own rather than bringing in new blood, and there's no better example of this than right-handed free agent Brad Keller.

Coming off a stellar breakout season, Keller hits the open market, and in a recent article naming best fits for each team, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named Keller as a prime candidate for the Atlanta Braves, even to make the transition into a starter role.

Cubs May Lose Keller to Braves According to Feinsand

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brad Keller (40) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Keller had great success in a relief role with the Cubs in 2025, posting a 2.07 ERA in 68 appearances," Feinsand wrote. "The Braves had success converting Reynaldo López from a reliever into a starter, and Keller is a prime candidate to make that transition in 2026. Atlanta needs bullpen help, as well, so Keller would give the Braves options depending on how the rest of their offseason plays out."

Whether or not a move to the starting rotation is actually even in the cards let alone potentially working out remains to be seen, however Chicago has every reason in the world to try to retain Keller in their bullpen.

In a year where the group of Cubs relievers was anything but consistent, Keller posted the kind of season for Chicago that had him in discussions for one of the most valuable pitchers on the team.

Losing Keller Would Be Massive Blow to Cubs

Jul 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Brad Keller (40) looks on during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

As with any free agent situation, the financials, of course, have to make sense here, but Keller was truly sensational after going under the radar a year ago as a minor league signing.

Performing well enough in the spring to make the team's roster, Keller posted a 2.07 ERA and 0.962 WHIP over 68 appearances to collect a bWAR of 1.4. Striking out 75 and walking just 22 over the course of 69.2 innings pitched, the 30-year-old was a steadying presence during a turbulent season for the group.

Of course, the end result of that is him being highly coveted, which always makes a player more difficult to retain. However, losing him to Atlanta would be devastating.

After missing the playoffs, the Braves will be hungry to return, and if Chicago cannot win the division, the Braves will be a prime competition team for the Cubs in the Wild Card race. It's shaping up to be a wild offseason, and it seems the Cubs can count on at least one National League foe challenging their pursuit of a reunion with Keller.

Things could be about to get very interesting this offseason.

