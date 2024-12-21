Execs View Two California Teams As Favorites for Chicago Cubs Target Roki Sasaki
The Chicago Cubs were reportedly close to a trade for Jesus Luzardo, but those talks have been described as "dead" for now.
There are questions about Luzardo, but he's certainly an above-average arm and would've been helpful to the Cubs' rotation.
At the very least, he would've been better than some of the arms they have.
However, not signing another left-hander isn't the worst outcome here.
Chicago's rotation is left-handed heavy, so adding an elite right-handed starter would be the better plan.
That's where Roki Sasaki could come into the mix.
Some have suggested Sasaki will sign with a West Coast team, but there are analysts who think the Cubs have a chance, especially since they have gotten a meeting with the phenom.
Sasaki is expected to come to Major League Baseball and be one of the top starters in the game. Despite the concerns about him signing with a West Coast team, he should be interested in playing in Chicago.
Not only would he have other international teammates to bond with, which many ball clubs around the league can't offer, but it's a beautiful city, and the team seems interested in trying to win.
Those aspects are encouraging, but Brian Murphy of MLB.com reported that league executives believe Sasaki will end up with either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres, which doesn't come as much of a surprise.
"With dollars not a determining factor, you can't really rule out any team for Sasaki, who has an electric repertoire of pitches. The Yankees have been granted a meeting with him. The Mets reportedly met with him on Thursday. But team executives across the league believe there are two favorites to land the right-hander: the Dodgers and the Padres."
All the Cubs can do is hope he'll give them a chance.
If Sasaki heard them out during their meeting, it's impossible to count them out.
They don't have the same opportunities as California teams, but that doesn't mean they should ignore him entirely.