Chicago Cubs Trade Talks for Miami Marlins Ace Jesus Luzardo Are 'Dead'
Earlier this week, the Chicago Cubs were hot on the trail of trying to trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo. Many were expecting that a deal would get done with how much smoke was coming out about these discussions.
Luzardo would have been an intriguing addition to the Cubs' rotation.
He has had issues with injuries, but his stuff is filthy when he's on the mound at 100%.
While there was momentum in Chicago's favor to getting something done with the Marlins, the deal doesn't seem likely anymore.
According to a report from Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the talks between the Cubs and Miami for Luzardo are "dead."
Chicago has been very busy so far this offseason, and it doesn't seem likely that they're ready to be finished just yet, either.
So far, the Cubs have pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, then shipped out former MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees.
Chicago has made plenty of other smaller moves as well, but those two are the headliners.
The trade to send Bellinger packing was a major salary dump since the Cubs are only paying $5 million of his contract to get him off their books.
That could open up some space to make another impact addition.
Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about wanting to get Chicago back on track and into playoff contention. Acquiring Tucker was a big step in the right direction, but the Cubs still need to make another move or two.
Luzardo could have been a major impact addition, but now those talks are seemingly done.
Only time will tell, but the offseason has gotten very interesting for Chicago.
Could they look to make a major free agency splash like Corbin Burnes or even Tanner Scott? Do they still want to bring in another high-impact bat?
There are many different directions the Cubs could choose to go unless they stand pat with what they have done and see how the 2025 season begins.