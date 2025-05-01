Fan Falls Over 20 Feet During Chicago Cubs vs Pirates Game, Team Releases Statement
The Chicago Cubs took on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night in the second of a three-game set after winning the first game 9-0.
After the Pirates took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, they were able to hold on for the victory and even up the series with a rubber match slated for Thursday afternoon.
Though it was an exciting and competitive game between two divisional rivals, the story coming out of the day was what happened to a fan when Pittsburgh grabbed the lead on an Andrew McCutchen double.
Play was delayed for roughly ten minutes when a Pirates fan had to be taken off the field and hospitalized after falling onto the warning track from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field.
Though the incident was not shown during the broadcast, video across social media has displayed the scary incident occurring.
After the game, the team released a statement revealing what happened and that the fan was transported to the hospital.
"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play," the statement from the Pirates read.
"Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to the Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."
The man is reported to be in critical condition at the hospital.
A later tweet on Thursday morning from Pittsburgh Public Safety revealed the incident is being treated as an accident, that he remains in critical condition, and police "do not anticipate providing any additional updates to the public."
The two teams are scheduled to play the final game of the series early on Thursday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 11:35 a.m. CST and 12:35 p.m. EST.