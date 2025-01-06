Former Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Not Expected To Make Astros Opening Day Roster
The Chicago Cubs will enter 2025 with a different look on the big league roster.
After landing Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros, the Cubs finally signaled they were willing to move on from some of their top prospects.
While multiple players were moved in the deal for Tucker, none were as important as Cam Smith from Chicago's perspective.
Smith, still just 21 years old, was drafted with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 MLB draft. He's considered a top 100 prospect in Major League Baseball after impressing in his first professional season.
In 115 at-bats last year, he slashed .316/.396/.609 with seven home runs, five doubles, and four triples.
He appeared at three levels, spanning from Single-A to Double-A.
The Cubs could've viewed him as a potential superstar talent one day if his bat continues to play at the level it has, but trading him for Tucker made plenty of sense.
If Chicago extends the left-handed slugger before free agency or re-signs him next winter, this move should be viewed as a positive one, even if Smith ends up reaching his ceiling.
And the reason for that is due to his age.
With the Astros, Smith instantly became the club's top prospect, however, due to his age, they shouldn't expect to see him up for another year, at the very least.
Chandler Rome, Houston's staff writer for The Athletic, was asked if Smith would make the Opening Day big league roster.
He believes Smith will earn a Major League Spring Training invite but doesn't expect him to be up on Opening Day.
"Both should earn invitations to major-league spring training, Chad, but it’s unlikely either player breaks camp on the Opening Day roster ... Smith, meanwhile, is still just 21 years old with 134 professional plate appearances. A full season of affiliated ball would serve him well."
With 134 professional plate appearances, the third baseman likely needs more at-bats for any club to give him a chance at the big league level.
This only confirms that trading him was the right move.
The Cubs want to win, and Smith can't help with that right now.
In some sense, the Astros could eventually head into a rebuild as early as this campaign. Houston made some interesting offseason decisions, mainly trading Tucker, that could impact its performance.
Smith would be one of the first players to get a chance if things go south, and the same could've been said for Chicago if it hadn't moved him.