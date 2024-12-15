Trading for Kyle Tucker Outlines Chicago Cubs Future Spending Plans
What a day it was on Friday for Chicago Cubs fans, with Jed Hoyer finally making a move everyone was begging for.
After searching for a star over the last few winters, the Cubs found one in Kyle Tucker.
Tucker, who has one year remaining on his deal before he hits free agency, is among the best pure hitters and overall players in baseball. The left-handed hitting outfielder doesn't have many flaws in his game, likely making him a $400-plus million player on the current market.
For Chicago, this showed they're willing to change things.
It was time to take a chance, and this one was too good to pass up on.
Of course, they'll eventually be judged by whether they can keep Tucker around, but focus on the good for now: Tucker is a Cub.
While his talent alone made him an easy player to target, he also fits Chicago's timeline.
For a ball club that eventually needs to up its payroll, Tucker hitting free agency in 2025-26 will allow the Cubs to give him an extension.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic believes this could be a signal of what's to come for Chicago, citing its minimal payroll beyond 2026.
"The calculus will be different with Tucker, considering how much the Cubs gave up for someone who could only be a rental player. In addition, the current payroll commitments beyond 2026 are minimal. And a significantly improved farm system is set up to supply more young/cheap talent in the coming years. One all-in move doesn’t necessarily guarantee another. Remember, these Cubs made Craig Counsell the sport’s highest-paid manager last offseason and mostly ran back the same 83-win team that got David Ross fired. But this is clearly a leap outside the organization’s comfort zone."
Hoyer and the rest of the front office and ownership coming out of their comfort zone is exactly what needed to happen, and with the payroll in a good position around the time he hits free agency, this could be the time Chicago flips the script.
While a lot has to happen, and one move doesn't diminish some of the wrong ones Hoyer has made, this was a step in the right direction.
Tucker is an elite baseball player from top to bottom, and keeping him in a Cubs jersey for the next decade could make this team a true contender if the other moves are correctly made.