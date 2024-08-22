Former Chicago Cubs World Series Hero Designated for Assignment by Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs have been trying to chase the magic they had in 2016 when they won the World Series and ended one of the longest championship droughts in North American sports history.
Led by a core filled with homegrown talent, the Cubs were able to deliver the city something that no one will forget. But that era came to an end like all good things do.
Chicago eventually began moving some of those players off their roster, starting a rebuild they're still trying to come out of to this day.
One of the last holdovers from that period was Jason Heyward.
He joined the Cubs ahead of the championship-winning season when he signed an eight-year, $184 million contract. The outfielder played a major role in them hoisting the trophy, winning the Gold Glove and delivering a fiery speech in Game 7 that vaulted Chicago to victory.
And even though his play during the latter parts of his tenure has evoked some mixed feelings among fans, he will always be an important part of this franchise.
When the Cubs let him walk in free agency after 2022, Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He had a resurgent season with them in 2023, slashing .269/.340/.473 with 15 homers and 40 RBI across his 124 games that earned him a $9 million to return this year.
However, the Dodgers have now decided to designate him for assignment per Robert Murray of FanSided when his production fell off a cliff this season and their outfield got crowded.
If this is it for the 15-year veteran, then he will have put together a very solid career.
Although he might not have lived up to the hype after being selected 14th overall in 2007, he also recorded over 1,500 career hits, 180 homers and 709 RBI to go along with an All-Star selection and five Gold Glove awards.