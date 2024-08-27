Former Chicago Cubs World Series Star Released from Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, according to the MLB transactions log, paving his way into free agency.
The Dodgers recently designated him for assignment and exposed him to waivers. His release means that no team put in a claim for him and the Dodgers were unable to find a taker in a trade.
Heyward’s bat took a significant dip from his resurgent 2023, as he batted .208/.289/.393/.682 with six home runs and 28 RBI before his DFA. He made his last plate appearance for the Dodgers on Aug. 20 in a pinch-hit capacity in which he hit a home run. He was a pinch-hitter in four of his final five games, with his last start coming on Aug. 15.
His release serves to open up more playing time in the outfield for other players, but they are still on the hook for the remainder of his salary. Any team that signs Heyward would get him for the pro-rated amount of the $740,000 league minimum.
Now 35 years old, teams will have to determine if Heyward’s downturn at the plate it worth adding to their roster for the rest of the year. Rosters expand next week, but a player of Heyward’s tenure will need a Major League roster spot, and in many cases will demand a 40-man roster move.
He also needs to sign with a team by the end of the month if he hopes to be eligible for postseason play.
Last year Heyward slashed .269/340/.473/.813 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI, which was his best season since 2019 with Chicago (21 home runs, 62 RBI). That led the Dodgers to re-sign him as a free agent for 2024 at $9 million.
Heyward played for the Cubs from 2016-2022, and before that he broke in with Atlanta in 2010 and he played for the Braves until 2015, after which he signed a free-agent deal with the Cubs for eight years and $184 million.
The Cubs released Heyward after the 2022 season, even though he was owed $22 million on the final year of his contract.
In seven seasons with the Cubs he slashed .245/.323/.377/.700 with 62 home runs and 289 RBI. He also won two Gold Gloves with the Cubs.
Heyward was a part of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship game, the club’s first title in more than 100 years. He has five Gold Gloves, a Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year Award and one All-Star Game appearance.
