Former Cubs Pitcher Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Will Miss Rest of Season
A former Chicago Cubs pitcher is going to miss the rest of the season and likely a chunk of next year for his new team.
As first reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Houston Astros right-hander Hayden Wesneski is set to undergo Tommy John surgery after being placed on the injured list earlier this month with "elbow discomfort."
Wesneski was acquired by the Astros in the Kyle Tucker trade that also featured star rookie Cam Smith and third baseman Isaac Paredes.
The young hurler was in the midst of a nice season before the injury, pitching the best game of his career last month when he recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings.
Wesneski's strong start prompted Cubs fans to argue the team should have held onto him, especially since they are dealing with numerous injuries to an already thin starting rotation.
With a 4.50 ERA and 1.094 WHIP over his first six starts of the campaign prior to being placed on the injured list, the 27-year-old was starting to show his potential as a starter after being used both in the rotation and the bullpen in Chicago.
No timetable was revealed for the return of Wesneski, but the picture will become more clear after the surgery is performed.
Unquestionably, his season has come to an end and he will likely target returning to the mound sometime in the second half of the 2026 campaign.
Cubs fans will surely follow Wesneski's recovery and see if he can make a comeback, proving to his former team they should have tried to hold onto him.