Did Cubs Make Massive Mistake in Trading Talented Pitcher to AL Giant?
The Chicago Cubs are one of several clubs that made massive moves during the offseason in hopes of getting back to the postseason this year.
GM Carter Hawkins made several high profile trades and signings, but the move that made the most noise on the MLB stage was the blockbuster deal they made to acquire Houston Astros' right fielder Kyle Tucker.
In order to acquire the three-time All Star, the Cubs sent over a haul of three players that consisted of infielder Isaac Paredes, minor-league third basemen Cam Smith, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
The steep price paid certainly matched the price of what they got in return, but Chicago may have traded away far more value then they initally realized.
According to a Eno Sarris, a senior MLB writer for The Athletic (subscription required), Wesneski could very well be on the verge of blossoming into one of the top pitchers in the game, and it all comes down to the right-hander's diverse pitch mix.
Accord to Sarris, teams around the league are beginning to rely more and more on pitchers who can mix in a wide range of movement and velocities from the mound. This in turn makes guys much more unpredictable for hitters.
Wesneski, who has a comprehensive six-pitch arsenal, is the perfect candidate to fit into this new mold on the mound.
The Astros have a long history of getting the absolute most out of their pitchers, and Sarris predicts that Wesneski will be the next to blossom into an All Star caliber starter under the team's tutelage.
If this does indeed come to pass, then the Cubs could end up looking back with a bit of buyer's remorse, especially if they are unable to sign the newly acquired Tucker to a long term extension.
Chicago's new right fielder is currently slated to hit free agency next winter, and is sure to demand a hefty price.
If the Cubs are unable to convince the former Silver Slugger to stay on the South Side, then the haul they gave up in order to acquire him will is likely to become a sticking point for Cub's faithful.
If Wesneski makes the kind of jump that Sarris is predicting on top of that, then it could become one of the worst trades in recent memory for Chicago's front office.