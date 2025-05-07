Former Cubs Top Pitching Prospect Agrees to Deal with American League Team
A former Chicago Cubs highly rated prospect has landed a contract with a new team as the latest move in what has been a bit of a rocky career.
As first reported by MLB Trade Rumors, right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott has landed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers and will report to Triple-A Round Rock after starting the 2025 season in the Mexican League.
Abbott was originally drafted by the Cubs in the second round of the 2017 MLB draft and would eventually work his way to becoming one of the highest rated prospects in the organization.
Eventually making his debut in June of 2021, Abbott was eventually optioned back to Triple-A and designated for assignment early into the 2022 season.
In 2021, he made seven appearances for Chicago including one start, pitching to a 6.75 ERA in 17.1 innings pitched.
He spent portions of the next two seasons with the Washington Nationals, posting a 5.87 ERA over 38 appearances and nine starts.
After the 2023 season, Abbott was non-tendered by Washington and would sign a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners before being released and ending up back in the Windy City, this time with the Chicago White Sox.
Abbott did not make a big league appearance in 2024 and had forgettable Triple-A numbers, though his start in Mexico this year has been impressive.
Through three appearances -- all three of which were starts -- he has an ERA of 2.40, which relative to the Mexican League average is less than half.
Fans in Chicago will surely watch Abbott closely over the next few months to see if he can crack the big league roster for Texas.