Former Fan Favorite Chicago Cubs Pitcher Confident With His New Team
The Chicago Cubs enter Spring Training this season without one of their veteran leaders on the pitching staff.
The Cubs and Kyle Hendricks parted ways this winter after 11 years together.
Hendricks was the ace of the staff for a long time, and a fan favorite throughout his tenure. The right-hander made his debut in 2014 and pitched well enough to finish seventh in Rookie of the Year voting. He never made an All-Star Game, but it could be argued he was snubbed from quite a few of those teams.
In 2016, Hendricks was an integral part of ending the World Series drought at Wrigley Field.
He finished third in the Cy Young voting as he led the entire MLB in ERA. Additionally, he finished with a WHIP below 1.000, an ERA+ of 196 and a 5.4 WAR.
In the playoffs that year, the changeup specialist had a 1.42 ERA in five starts, and he began on the mound for Game 7 of the World Series.
2024 was a year to forget for Hendricks, though.
He had a career-high in losses (12), ERA (5.92), WHIP (1.454), H/9 (10.1) and BB/9 (3.0). The righty also had a career-low WAR (-1.6) last season. Chicago ended up moving him to the bullpen for a little bit because of these struggles.
2025 will be a new beginning for the Dartmouth product.
He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels in November and is looking forward to the year ahead.
In a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times, Hendricks expressed his confidence heading into the upcoming season.
"I feel more prepared now than I've been in other years. And I like trying to come out and prove myself again," he said.
That is not to say he was unconfident with the Cubs, but he put in the work coming off a tough showing. In fact, the 35-year-old has spent the most time at the Angels' Spring Training complex of any of their players.
As for his role with Los Angeles, general manager Perry Minasian has stated his stance on the matter by referring to Hendricks as a lock for the rotation.
Minasian believes 2024 was an outlier year for Hendricks and expects the veteran to be much better with his hometown team.
Chicago will forever be thankful for what Hendricks gave to them in his time with the team. But he is excited to head back home for his 12th season in the Major Leagues.