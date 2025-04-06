Former MLB Executive Doesn’t Believe Cubs Will Pay Top Dollar to Retain Superstar
The Chicago Cubs paid a premium price to acquire right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros over the offseason.
Third baseman Isaac Paredes, who was acquired ahead of the deadline last season from the Tampa Bay Rays, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith were traded to the Astros.
All three of them are contributing to the Major League roster, as Smith took the baseball world by storm in spring training, forcing his way onto the team as the Opening Day starter in right field.
His ascension is what could make this trade such a disaster for the Cubs, who are taking a massive risk.
There is no doubt that Tucker is talented enough to anchor a lineup and be the best hitter on a team. He is an MVP candidate when healthy and in the discussion as one of the 10 best position players in the game, given his prowess both offensively and defensively.
Through his first 10 games with the franchise, he is proving to be worth every asset the team parted ways with to acquire him.
A .308/.449/.744 slash line has been recorded to go along with four home runs, five doubles, 11 runs scored and 11 RBI. He has stolen three bases without being caught and is already up to 0.9 WAR.
Supremely talented, and he is going to make a ton of money on his next contract.
It was a risk for Chicago to acquire him without a long-term deal being in place since Tucker is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
And with each passing day, his price tag is seemingly only going up as he puts up gaudy numbers.
His closest comp for an extension is Juan Soto of the New York Mets, who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal this past winter. It is fair to assume Tucker will be well paid, just not that well paid.
Because of that, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes that Tucker will be moving on in free agency.
“If Juan Soto is worth $765 million in free agency, how much is Tucker worth? 650? 600? 550? 500? I don’t think anyone knows until he gets there. But as of today, I think the price tag has to have a 6 in front of it, and I don’t see the Cubs willing to go that far at this point,” the former MLB executive wrote.
That is certainly not something Cubs fans want to hear, with their worst-case scenario as a franchise being missing the playoffs and watching their new superstar leave in free agency for another team.
Chicago ownership has developed a reputation of being cheap, especially after the team’s payroll was slashed this winter.
If they don’t pony up the money it will take to retain Tucker, anything short of a World Series win will be viewed as a massive failure for the franchise.